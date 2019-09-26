Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

An Islamic sect, Islahiddini Foundation of Nigeria, has appeal to the Sokoto State Command of Nigerian Police, to as matter of urgency reopen its mosque allegedly shut down in Bodinga Local Government Area of the state.

The Islamic organisation also accused the police of intimidating their members in the state. Addressing journalists at its national secretariat in Sokoto, the group’s National President, Malam Umar Liman Gidan Buhari, said the affected mosque was built after all necessary documents had been completed.

He reiterated that the organisation was wholly Islamic with respect to the rules and Sunnah guiding the religion and not for public disturbance and infringement of human rights of any citizens.

Malam Umar further disclosed that the closure of the mosque was against the rights of members of the association and called on the state Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim, Sani Kaoje, to urgently reopen the mosque.

His words: “You may recall that our devoted members pooled and built a mosque at Bukutu village in Bodinga local government, where five daily prayers would be observed.

“After following due process, the mosque was commissioned, but, to our dismay, soon after commissioning of the mosque, the CP ordered the closure of the mosque allegedly on the instructions of the Sultan of Sokoto.

“However, in our meeting with the Sultan on 3rd of September, he denied ever instructing police to close our mosque. He clearly and unequivocally informed us that he was not aware of the closure of the mosque whatsoever.”

He called on well-meaning Nigerians to appeal to the state CP Ibrahim Kaoje, to reopen the mosque and allow peace to rain.

He warned that failure to do so would result in peaceful public protests by the members across the state, saying, they would make use of all legal process including court process to get the mosque reopened for use.

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muhammad Sadiq, who spoke on behalf of the commissioner of police denied knowledge of the closure of any place of worship in the state.

The police spokesman, however, promised that the command would look into the allegations and make its findings know to the people of the state.