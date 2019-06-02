Gyang Bere, Jos

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has challenged Federal government to stop harassing and intimidating former President Olusegun Obasanjo over the alarm raised on alleged Islamisation of Nigeria.

CAN’s National Director, Legal and Public Affairs, Barr Kwamkur Samuel Vondip, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Jos on the forthcoming CAN presidential elections slated for July.

“We commend sincerely the position of the former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, for opening up against the planned Islamization of Nigeria. The former president simply repeated what many of our CAN leaders have said before.

“We had even taken this in written form to the Presidency for immediate attention. If what Obasanjo said should be doubted, what is the justification for the community-cleansing by killer Fulani herdsmen who jump on innocent communities in the night killing them and taking over their communities?

“We commend Chief Obasanjo’s boldness to speak out at this critical period of the nation. We wonder what will become the fate of Nigeria and Nigerians if respected and bold leaders like Obasanjo are no more there to speak.

“We call on the Federal government to take seriously the alarm raised by Chief Obasanjo and act on it if they are to be trusted. Chief Obasanjo has spoken the mind of many people and we urge that he should never be intimidated by government for the sake of peace.”

CAN said the foundation of planned Islamisation of Nigeria has been laid by the makers of Nigeria constitution and some previous leaders in the country.

“CAN believes that the foundation for Islamisation of Nigeria has since been laid by the makers of the Nigeria Constitution and some previous leaders of Nigeria.

“Particular examples are the provisions made in the Constitution for the operation of Sharia laws and courts. This makes the Common law and the Sharia law to be operating in the same constitution. This naturally has divided the nation into two and sets the tone for Islamisation.”

He noted that CAN has set in motion all machineries possible for the conduct of the polls which the process has since began.

“The Electoral College which was inaugurated early May 2019, has sat on the nominations and elected two out of the three candidates namely Rev. Dr Samson Ayokunle, the current President of CAN who is going for a possible second tenure from CCN and Rev. Dr Caleb Solomon Ahima from TEKAN/ECWA.”

Barr Vondip described as mischief, some ignorant persons who are going round to campaign against one another in a process that is supposed to be more spiritual than carnal.

“The process will be completed with the final ratification of the two elected leaders by the National Assembly of the association at a later date. No date has been fixed for the election of the President by NEC in June 2019 while the ratification comes on a date in July 2019.”