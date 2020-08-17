John Adams, Minna

There was a mild drama at the premises of Minna Chief Magistrate Court as two Islamic teachers Openly wept uncontrollably after being convicted for 22 years for defiling four under aged girls in their Islamic school.

Chief Magistrate Court II siting in Minna, the Niger state had found the two Islamic Teachers guilty for raping the minors who are said to be students of the accused persons in an Islamic school.

Thet two Islamic teachers, Hassan Bilyaminu and Abdullahi Bilyaminu were found guilty and subsequently convicted by the Chief Magistrate, Hajiya Hauwa Baba Yusuf, on two count charge which bothered on “act of gross indecence and sexual abuse”.

According to the first information report (FIR), made available in court by the police prosecutor, Sgt Bello Mohammed, the offences were punishable under section, 285 of the penal code law and 19(2) of the Child’s right law of Niger State 2010.

The charge read in part: “That on the 2nd of August, 2020, one Lawal Idris of Tudun Nasira area of Maitumbi in Minna, represented three others, and reported that on 31st of July, 2020, you Hassan Bilyaminu and Abdullahi Bilyaminu lured four of the girls whose ages ranges between 6 and 11 years old pupils of your Islamiya, into your house and used your finger to rub and inserted it into the minors’ vagina one after the other.

“During police investigation, you confessed to the commission of the crime.

“You are hereby suspected to have committed the above offense.”

When the charges were read to the two accused persons by the presiding Chief Magistrate, they all pleaded guilty to the offences and pleaded for leniency, blaming devils fir their indecent act.

At this point, the police prosecutor, Sgt. Bello Mohammed prayed the court to convict them by invoking section 157 of the criminal procedure code (CPC).

While convicting them, the Chief Magistrate said each of the convicts admitted to the two count charge of gross indecency and sexual assault against the four under aged girls whose ages ranges from 6 to 11 years old.

“They went ahead to described vividly how they pepertrated the act by luring these innocent girls into their room and inserting their fingers into their private part.

“This act is indeed grossly indecent and an assault that will leave a permanent and gruesome memory in the mind of these little girls.

“One wonder what people like the convicts derived from assaulting and defiling little girls. This has gone bersek, there must be more to this pandemic of sexual assault on little children”, the Magistrate said while convicting them.

“For the society to be able to curtail this ugly trends, the full wrath of the law must be brought on the convicts, I hereby sentenced the accused as follows; for the first accused person, Hassan Bilyaminu who sexually abused one girl is to spend seven years imprisonment, while the second accused persons, Abdullahi Bilyaminu for sexually abused three girls is sentenced to five years on each of the girls, making a total of 15 years.”

Immediately after the pronouncement by the Magistrate, the entire court hall was thrown into confusion as the two convicted busted into tears, crying like babies.

The quick intervention by the policemen in the court however restored normalcy as they were whisked away by officials of the correctional center.room under control.

The two convicted rapists have 30 days to appeal the judgement.