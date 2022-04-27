By Chukwudi Nweje

Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday, received the award of excellence for service to humanity from the Progressive Island Club.

He received the award the end of year party and reception in honour newly promoted members of the group.

Others awarded were Chief Phillip Ndubuisi Umeh SAN and Chief Muyideen Abayomi, deputy chairman, APC, Lagos State

The former Abia State governor, who was chairman of the occasion noted that the Island Club will continue to promote inter-racial harmony among people of various background and ultimately promote unity, friendship and networking.

“Since the birth of the Island Club in 1943, the premier club has sustained the ideals of its founding members by promoting inter-racial harmony among people of various background and ultimately promote unity, friendship and networking.”

Kalu, who was represented by Mr Bayo Fatusin, charged his fellow awardees to always strive to promote unity and positivity in all they do.

“I congratulate all members for promoting unity and being positively impactful. The progressives are known to be focused, visionary and optimistic. Hence, I implore you all to remain committed to the growth and progress of the progressive group, Island Club and Nigeria in general. We must sustain the spirit of unity in all our pursuits. Let us use our positions to advocate peace and unity among Nigerians regardless of age, social, political, economic, religious and tribal differences. Nigerians must shun tendencies capable of polarising the country. There is strength in numbers and as such Nigeria’s diversity must be seen as a blessing. Island Club remains a leading club across the globe in view of its contributions to nationhood and global development. I urge the members of this noble club not to relent in championing the good causes for which the club was estabilished.”

He expressed delight at the honour done to him to chair the occasion and added it was an opportunity to reunite with family.

He announced a donation of N500,000 to the club while Fatusin who was inducted at the event also donated N500,000.