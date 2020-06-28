Doris Obinna

ISN Products Nigeria Limited, supplier of Medical Diagnostic Products and Services, has flagged off the inaugural edition of the ISN Medical Laboratory Scientist of the Year Award aimed at recognising and rewarding the unsung heroes (medical laboratory scientists) of medical practice in Nigeria.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony in Lagos, the Executive Director, ISN Products Nigeria Limited, Mr. Felix Ofungwu, disclosed that the award was instituted as part of the company’s contribution towards encouraging and promoting excellence amongst medical laboratory scientists in Nigeria.

Ofungwu described medical laboratory scientists as the unsung heroes of the medical practice who play a very key role in health service delivery and are well-deserving of honour and recognition like their other counterparts in the medical sector.

“Medical laboratory scientists are the bedrock of the medical practice as all others including the doctors, nurses and pharmacists rely on their diagnosis to provide quality healthcare and treatment. They have always been in the background but now with the ISN Medical Laboratory Scientist of the Year Award, they will be brought to the limelight and celebrated,” he said.

According to him, entry for the award is open from Wednesday, June 24, 2020, and would close on August 22, 2020. He, therefore, called on interested medical laboratory scientists to download the form from ISN’s website; www.isnmedical.com for free. He enjoined applicants to complete the form and submit it for verification and evaluation by the jury.

Ofungwu disclosed that the winner of the award would receive a cash prize of one million naira (N1,000,000), a capacity development training, and a donation of medical lab equipment/reagents worth one million naira to the laboratory or hospital where he or she works, while the first runner-up will receive a cash prize of seven hundred and fifty thousand naira (N750, 000) and a capacity development training and the second runner-up a cash prize of five hundred thousand naira (N500, 000) and a capacity development training.

Seven other finalists will receive consolatory prizes of two hundred thousand naira (N200,000) each,” he added.