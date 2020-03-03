The Executive Director, ISN Products Nigeria Limited, Mr Felix Ofungwu, has pledged the readiness of the company to provide clients and end-users with consistent professional support to overcome daily challenges.

Speaking at its inaugural Quality Assurance Summit (QAS) in Lagos and Abuja recently, Ofungwu, who was represented by Head Business Development and Client Services, Dr Sandra Achebe, said the company would enable its customers produce results that can be trusted locally and internationally

His words: “ISN Products Nigeria Limited is committed to providing clients and end-users with consistent professional support to overcome daily challenges in laboratory practice and enable them produce laboratory results that can be trusted locally and internationally.”

On the Summit, the first in its series, he explained that it was designed to evoke pragmatic, sustainable and most effective initiatives for institutionalizing quality assurance in laboratory practices and diagnosis.

Ofungwu added that “the Summit is geared towards equipping stakeholders with knowledge to improve technical proficiency and develop the ability to produce precise and accurate test results & calibration data which will in turn engender best-in-class patient care” She explained that ISN QAS has also been conceptualized to domesticate the fundamental principles of the ISO15189 framework in laboratory practice in Nigeria.

The company’s ED explained that “the overall aim of ISN QAS is to equip Laboratory Scientists and Quality Assurance Officers on prudent healthcare principles, processes and troubleshooting procedures, highlighting that “effective laboratory diagnosis remains a key driver and a critical enabler of sustainable healthcare delivery in Nigeria and the current economic landscape in the Country provides a unique opportunity for the public and private sectors to collectively address healthcare infrastructure gaps”

He noted that with the support and active collaboration of all stakeholders, ISN QAS will take place annually. CPD points and certificates were awarded to all participants at the end of this summit.