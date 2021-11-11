By Chiamaka Ajeamo

To commemorate the breast cancer awareness month marked every October while advocating a progressive grassroot discussion around mental health, In Service of Humanity (ISOH) foundation has enlightened the Nigerian police women on cancer so as to minimise its scourge in the country.

The Director, ISOH foundation, Mrs. Nene Bejide at the event themed ‘Breast Cancer Awareness: Strengthening Women in the Nigeria Police Force,’ in Lagos recently, said the programme was to emphasise the unrelenting resolve of the foundation to pilot grassroot and community changes around the mantra of welfare and health.

“This program is the first of its kind for police women and we as a foundation recognise the commitment, hard work, and resilience of these women. It cuts across early detection for breast cancer, cervical cancer as well as mechanisms to monitor your mental health. For us as a foundation, welfare and health is our central focus and this program further shows our dedication to that.

“ISOH foundation has consistently spurred groundbreaking projects and this has positively affected over 20 communities in eight states and over 10,000 persons. This program is sure to follow the productive trajectory of past programs and be nothing short of unprecedented,” Bejide said.

Speaking on the theme; Dr. Oge Ilegbune, stressed that early detection and diagnosis of cancer saves lives because it stands as the surest method to beat it.

Highlighting the causes and symptoms of breast cancer, she advised women to do regular general health check ups; once or twice a year and they should know their family health history.

“Breast, cervical, prostate and colon cancers are not screenable, so you need to do mirror screening yourself frequently. The essence is to detect it early. Ensure to do mirror examinations as often as possible and your partner can help you,” she said.

Ilegune who debunked the myth that coloured brassieres cause cancer however noted that not wearing the accurate size can cause back and shoulder pains.

Lecturing the participants on how to monitor their mental health; Mr. Miracle Ihuoma, urged them to avoid coping with stress in a non-empowering way but maintain a healthy lifestyle of good sleep, hygiene and exercise, develop a great support system and healthy coping mechanisms as well as seek and get professional help when needed.

