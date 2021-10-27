From Chiamaka Ajeamo

To commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month marked every October, In Service of Humanity (ISOH) Foundation has enlightened the Nigerian policewomen on cancer as part of its efforts to minimise the scourge in the country.

ISOH Foundation Director Mrs Nene Bejide at the event themed “Breast Cancer Awareness: Strengthening Women in the Nigeria Police Force”, in Lagos recently, said the programme was to emphasise the unrelenting resolve of the foundation to pilot grassroots and community change around welfare and health.

‘This programme is the first of its kind for policewomen and we as a foundation recognise the commitment, hard work and resilience of these women. It cuts across early detection for breast cancer, cervical cancer as well as mechanisms to monitor your mental health. For us as a foundation, welfare and health is our central focus and this programme further shows our dedication to that,’ she explained.

‘ISOH Foundation has consistently spurred groundbreaking projects and this has positively affected over 20 communities in eight states and over 10,000 persons. This programme is sure to follow the productive trajectory of past programmes and be nothing short of unprecedented,’ Bejide said.

Speaking on “Breast Cancer in Women”, Dr Oge Ilegbune stressed that early detection and diagnosis of cancer saves lives because it stands as the surest method to beat the disease.

Highlighting the causes and symptoms of breast cancer, she advised women to do regular general health checkups once or twice a year and that they should know their family health history.

‘Breast, cervical, prostate and colon cancers are not screenable, so you need to do mirror screening yourself frequently. The essence is to detect it early. Ensure to do mirror examinations as often as possible and your partner can help you,’ she said.

Dr Ilegune, who debunked the myth that coloured brassieres cause cancer, however, noted that not wearing the accurate size bras can cause back and shoulder pain.

Lecturing the participants on how to monitor their mental health, Mr Miracle Ihuoma urged the policewomen to avoid coping with stress in a non-empowering way, but to maintain a healthy lifestyle of good sleep, hygiene and exercise, develop a great support system and healthy coping mechanisms as well as seek and get professional help when needed.

