Paul Osuyi, Asaba

THE Isoko Advancement Network (IAN) has vowed to vehemently resist any attempt to re-introduce the now suspended RUGA settlement policy of the Federal government.

Spitting fire and brimstone, the socio-political pressure group said Isoko nation of Delta State has no land for RUGA settlement policy, adding that it only has land for industries.

In a communique issued by the group’s chairman, John Paul Odhomor, and secretary, Felix Ofou, at the end of an emergency meeting in Oleh, IAN decried the move as brash, lacking good faith and blatantly inimical to Nigeria’s unity and security.

According to the group, although Isoko nation contributes about 28 percent to the quantum of oil produced in Nigeria, it cannot boast of viable industries that will absorb the teeming population of graduates and other skilled artisans in Isoko land, due to obvious marginalisation and pre-bendal politics in the country.

In this lieu, the group explicitly posited that RUGA in any form or disguise is unacceptable to Isoko people as they have no land to donate for private animal husbandry business.

“In spite of the quantum of oil and gas that is produced in Isoko, we are marginalised. What we need are petrochemical industries and the employment of our sons and daughters in the oil sector.

“RUGA is a drive towards stealing of land and the accentuation of Fulani agenda. The Federal government has no business pampering a section of Nigeria through orchestrated nepotism,” the communiqué stated.

The group, however, commended well-meaning Nigerians that have vehemently challenged the impunity embedded in the RUGA agenda, saying it is the best decision given the insecurity associated with activities of herdsmen which has brought untold hardship on the people.