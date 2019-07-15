Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Isoko Advancement Network (IAN) has vowed to resist any attempt to re-introduce the now suspended Ruga settlement policy of the Federal Government.

The socio-political pressure group said Isoko nation of Delta State has no land for Ruga settlement policy, adding, however, that land will be available for industries.

In a communique issued by the group’s Chairman, John Odhomor and Secretary, Felix Ofou, at the end of an emergency meeting in Oleh, IAN decried the move as brash, lacking good faith and blatantly inimical to Nigeria’s unity and security.

The group said although Isoko nation contributes about 28 percent to the quantum of oil produced in Nigeria, it cannot boast of viable industries that will absorb the teeming population of graduates and other skilled artisans, due to alleged marginalisation and prebendal politics in the country.

It posited that Ruga, in any form or disguise, is unacceptable to Isoko people as they have no land to donate to private business of animal husbandry.

“In spite of the quantum of oil and gas that is produced in Isoko, we are marginalised. What we need are petrochemical industries and the employment of our sons and daughters in the oil sector. Ruga is a drive towards stealing of land and the accentuation of Fulani agenda. The Federal Government has no business pampering a section of Nigeria through orchestrated nepotism,” the group said.

The group, however, commended well-meaning Nigerians that have challenged the impunity embedded in the Ruga agenda, saying it is the best decision given the insecurity associated with activities of herdsmen which has brought untold hardship on the people.