From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Managing Director, Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, (ISOPADEC), Charles Orie, yesterday, flagged-off 38 projects in the three oil producing communities of Oguta, Ohaji/Egbema and Oru East councils of Imo State.

The projects to be executed include new 20-bed ultramodern hospital facilities at Oguta, Umuokanne in Ohaji and Oru East Council respectively.

