In line with the assured accountability, transperancy, intergerity and open door policy of the Managing Director/ CEO of ISOPADEC, Chief Charles Orie, the N114million counter part fund paid for the electrification of parts of Ohaji communities by Watersmith Petroman Limited has been released to them for the execution of projects chosen by People of the affected Communities.

Prior to the release of the money, the critical stakeholders from all the affected communities held series of meetings where it was resolved that the fund should be channelled to other projects that will help in alleviating the sufferings of the people since the oil companies in the areas have taken over the electrification of the communities.

In fulfilment of one of the projects chosen by Assa/ Obile communities, a security patrol vehicle was provided for the Nigeria Police Force for security of Assa and Obile Communities.

Eze Emmanuel Assor, the Eze of Assa Autonomous Community who handed the Patrol Vehicle over to the Imo State Police Commissioner through the DPO Ohaji, thanked Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, for releasing the fund, while assuring him of the support of Ohaji people.

He also thanked the Managing Director/ CEO of ISOPADEC, Chief Charles Orie, for the leadership qualities he exhibited in making sure that the fund gets directly to the real owners. He pledged to ensure that projects for which the money is meant for are executed.

Orie, who was represented by the Mr. Bethel Nwosu, urged the Police to effectively deploy the vehicle for security duties in Assa and Obile communities and assured of full corporation by ISOPADEC.

The Commissioner of Police who was represented by the DPO of Ohaji, Mr Mba thanked both the MD/ CEO of ISOPADEC and Eze Emmanuel Assor, for their guesture, promising that the police would put the vehicle to judicious use.

Construction works on other projects chosen by other communities ranging from water projects, security post building and schools among others have allcommence with indigenes of the affected communities being used as contractors.

