Israel Adesanya, the Nigerian-New Zealander mixed martial artist and UFC fighter, was arrested at the John F. Kennedy airport in New York on Wednesday over the alleged illegal possession of a weapon.

According to TMZ, the self-acclaimed Stylebender was arrested by the Port Authority Police Department while leaving the United States.

The UFC superstar was said to have been apprehended while going through security with brass knuckles.

The 33-year-old Lagos-born fighter was said to be in possession of the brass knuckles which are classified as illegal and class A misdemeanor weapons in New York.

Brass knuckles are pieces of metal shaped to fit around the knuckles. They are also fist-load weapons used in hand-to-hand combat.

Adesanya was however released shortly after the arrest.

“Israel was handed a gift by a fan, which he put in his luggage,” said Tim Simpson of Paradigm Sports Management, who represents the mixed martial artist, in a statement.

“When flagged at the airport, Israel quickly disposed of the item, and cooperated with authorities.

“He has complied accordingly, with that the matter was dismissed and he is on his way home.”

The development comes a few days after the kickboxer lost his middleweight title to Alex Pereira.

Adesanya has only suffered two losses in his mixed martial arts career.