Israel fired on a target in the Gaza Strip, in response to a rocket attack, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said early on Tuesday.

“In response to the launch from Gaza into Israel, we just targeted a Hamas weapons manufacturing site in Gaza.

“The terrorist organisation Hamas is responsible for all terror activity emanating from the Gaza Strip,” the IDF said in a tweet.

Israel sees Hamas as responsible for any firing from the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian militant organisation, which governs the Gaza Strip, was classified as a terrorist by Israel, the U.S. and the EU.

On Monday, Israel’s Iron Dome defence system intercepted a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, the first such attack of 2022.

In recent days, Palestinians had clashed with Israeli security forces on the Temple Mount/Noble Sanctuary site in Jerusalem.

There were numerous injuries.

The clashes further intensified tensions after violence in recent weeks.

The Temple Mount/Noble Sanctuary was under Muslim administration, with Israel responsible for security.

According to an agreement with the Muslim authorities, Jews are allowed to visit the site, but not to pray there.

Palestinians accuse Israel of trying to expand the rights of observant Jews at the holy site.

A Hamas spokesperson said Israel’s airstrike in Gaza had failed.

The facility was empty and no one was injured, he said.

He spoke of a “failed attempt to stop the Palestinian people from resisting the occupation and defending Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Last year, Hamas fired rockets at Jerusalem on Jerusalem Day, on May 10.

The Islamist group described the attack at the time as a response to Israel’s actions on the Temple Mount/Noble Sanctuary and in the Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

Israel then attacked targets in the coastal strip.

During an 11-day conflict, 255 people were killed in Gaza at the time.

In Israel, 14 people died as a result of that. (dpa/NAN)