Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Ambassador of the State of Israel to Nigeria, Shimon Ben-Shoshn, has said Nigeria and Israel will turn their challenges into opportunities.

Ben-Shoshn gave the assurance during the flag-off ceremony of the Third National Old Testament Bible Contest in Nigeria.

The event which took place in Abuja is one of the events commemorating the 60 years of diplomatic relations between Israel and Nigeria.

Ben-Shoshn recalled that during the 2019 National Bible Contest, there were large participants across the country.

The Israeli envoy said many Nigerians share a keen interest in the history and knowledge of the Old Testament.

He said over the years, the Bible contest had assisted in bringing people of various background together even as he hared on the importance of Biblical education it citizens.

“This year, we are commemorating the 60 years of diplomatic relations and friendship between the State of Israel and the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Therefore, brothers and sisters, the theme for this year is ‘Behold how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to work together in unity.’ Yes, together in peace and unity, we will succeed in turning challenges into opportunities. I believe that holding a country-wide Bible competition in all six geopolitical zones can serve as a cultural bridge between our two peoples – Nigerians and Israelis,” Ben-Shoshn said.