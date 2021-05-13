From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Amidst growing crisis between the State of Israel and the State of Palestine, the Federal Government of Nigeria, has called on both sides to de-escalate hostilities.

The Federal Government made the call in a statement issued in Abuja by the spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye.

The renewed hostilities which began on Monday, has led to violence between Israel and Palestine.

The crisis which has left many dead in Gaza and Israel, was yet to abate at the time of filing this report.

Nwonye said: ‘The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to state that the Federal Government of Nigeria is watching with great concern, the unfolding developments in Israel and the State of Palestine and urges both parties to see reason and de-escalate the hostilities.’

The Federal Government further urged the State of Israel and the State of Palestine to remain committed to the two-state solution and in the meantime, guarantee the rights of all citizens to live in peace and dignity.