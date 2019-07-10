Amb. Duchi said this on Tuesday, while receiving about 180 Nigerians on pilgrimage in the Holy Land to pray for the success of “celebrate Comforter” holding at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos on July 20, this year.

The pilgrims were sponsored on the trip by Founder of the Love of Christ Generation C&S London, and renowned Evangelist Rev. Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi.

He also disclosed that Nigerian Embassy will not relocate to Jerusalem but will remain in Tel Aviv until the United Nations (UN) peacefully concluded his discussions with Israel and Palestine.

He said Nigeria has to abide with the UN resolutions that currently working on a two-state solution to end the crisis.

Fielding questions on why Nigeria embassy is still in Tel Aviv unlike that of America already relocated to Jerusalem, he said, “we are only abiding by the UN resolution that the issue of Jerusalem can only be resolved after the peaceful conclusion of the two state solution and that the last discussion will be done by Israel and Palestine. Until then, Nigeria will remain in Tel Aviv.

He said, “The Embassy has been and is still ready to organise with interested Israeli organisations to bring in some Nigerian youth to be trained in areas like cyber-security, Agriculture and other sectors, but we will not want a situation where some people will not return home”.

He said that the Embassy could facilitate bringing some Israeli expatriates to Nigeria to train its youth in various fields of human endeavours once such request was sought.

He said for Israel to turn a desert to green, Nigeria has a lot to turn from that country.

learn from Israel especially in the area of agriculture. He said

He commended Mother Ajayi for her philanthropic works in the world especially in Israel.

In her comment, Reverend Mother Ajayi, who was flanked by her husband Reverend. Apostle Ademuyiwa Ajayi, commended the Nigerian envoy for always supporting the Esther Ajayi Foundation any time the Foundation came to Israel on pilgrimage.

Mother Ajayi, who is currently in Israel with other 180 people drawn from Sierra Leone, Ghana and Nigeria for the pilgrims, disclosed that the pilgrims came to the Holy Land.