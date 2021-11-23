By Tony Udemba

A delegation of Israeli investors recently visited Imo State and held discussions with the Governor Hope Uzodinma on how to explore investments and commercial opportunities in the state.

Speaking during his discussions with the consortium of investors at the Government House, Owerri, Uzodinma, restated the readiness of his government to partner with them to boost commercial activities, industrialisation, employment opportunities for youths and the economic development of the state. He noted that Imo State is endowed with vast natural resources and human capital, including good climate and arable land for agricultural development, gas and petroleum deposits, with thriving eco-tourism and entertainment industry, healthcare industry, among others. He assured the investors of the commitment and support of his administration for the realization and success of their investments desire in the state.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

lsreali Consortium of investors and president/CEO, Nibor Enterprises lsreal Ltd, Eyal Elimelech, expressed the appreciation of the team for the great hospitality extended to them by Governor Uzodinma and members of his cabinet. He stated that the delegation was part of a larger delegation that would soon arrive Imo State from Israel to sign Memorandum of Agreement (MoA).

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .