An Israeli jeweller is creating what he says will be the world’s “most expensive” coronavirus protective mask at the request of a billionaire client from Shanghai.

The mask will be made of 250 grammes of 18-karat gold, set with no fewer than 3,608 natural diamonds, and fitted with an N-99 filter, said Sharon Caro, a representative for the Jerusalem-based Yvel luxury jewellery brand.

Its price tag is $1.5 billion.

A team of 25 jewellers and diamond setters, carefully selected from the company’s staff, are working in shifts to get the order ready by the Dec. 31 deadline.

Designer, Isaac Levy, argues the order is helping him and his wife, Orna Levy, to keep their business going.

“In these tumultuous days, every order we receive helps to preserve the company’s day-to-day operations,’’ he said. (dpa/NAN)