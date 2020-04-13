(Haaretz)

As the highly contagious coronavirus spreads around the world, Israel and the Palestinians struggle to contain a local outbreak that has virtually halted daily life and led to tens of thousands of people entering quarantine.

11,145 Israelis have so far tested positive for the coronavirus; 103 people have died. In the West Bank, 255 cases have been diagnosed so far. Two have died. In Gaza, 13 cases have been diagnosed.

Laboratory material shortages are forcing Israel to reduce testing, but Israel says it’s planning on producing materials locally. The government has called upon citizens to wear face masks in public to better protect themselves and others from the virus. Guidelines explained

The government has extended the lockdown on the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak, a coronavirus hotspot, and extended curfew on Jerusalem neighbourhoods with a high infection rate.