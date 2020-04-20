(Ynet News)

As of Sunday evening, there are 13,654 confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel, while 173 people have succumbed to the disease, health officials confirmed.

Of that number, 150 are in serious condition, including 114 patients in need of ventilator support, a 3.85% decline in the past 24 hours.

At least 134 patients are in moderate condition, while 9,326 only display mild symptoms.

Some 3,872 Israelis have recovered from the virus. The number of recoveries has now exceeded the number of new diagnoses for the fourth day in a row.

There are currently 547 coronavirus patients receiving treatment in hospitals while 6,710 people are fighting the virus at home. Another 2,166 people are currently receiving treatment in specially designated hotels and 17 are awaiting a decision on whether they will be treated.

One more person has succumbed to complications of COVID-19 since Sunday evening, bringing the country’s coronavirus-related fatalities to 173.

The government on Monday will consider lifting travel restrictions on the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak and some Haredi neighbourhoods in Jerusalem after the rate of infection of the virus has dropped in recent days.

Israel had announced an easing of restrictions on the population Sunday with some shops and businesses allowed to re-open.