The number of coronavirus patients in serious condition in Israel has increased from 964 to 1,029 since Saturday evening, out of 1,721 hospitalised patients, the state’s health ministry said on Sunday.

The latest figure marked a new record of patients in serious condition since the pandemic outbreak in Israel in February 2020.

The number of ventilated patients rose by four to a record of 240, the ministry said.

During the past 24 hours, the country also reported 3,597 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 487,680.

The death toll from coronavirus in Israel has reached 3,651 with 18 new fatalities.

Earlier on Sunday, a 23-year-old man had developed a rare multisystem inflammatory syndrome, which could severely impair heart function, 24 hours after he was vaccinated against coronavirus, local TV reported.

The Israeli health ministry and the World Health Organisation have been briefed on the case, according to the report.

Hadassah Medical Centre in Jerusalem, where the patient was hospitalised, said the man is a recovered COVID-19 patient, and advised people who have recovered from the virus not to get vaccinated. (Xinhua/NAN)