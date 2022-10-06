Israeli opposition leader and former prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu was released from hospital after complaining of feeling unwell in a synagogue during Yom Kippur prayers the night before.

A spokesperson said this on Thursday.

The spokesman said all test results came back normal, adding that Netanyahu, 72, had fasted during the holiday.

Israel is due to elect a new parliament on Nov.1, and Netanyahu plans to return as prime minister.

He was deposed last summer, having at that point been in power since 2009.

However, many Jewish people fast on Yom Kippur, abstaining from food and drink for 25 hours.

The holiday, considered the most important in the Jewish faith, began after sunset on Tuesday and ended on Wednesday evening.

Emergencies occur every year, this year, 268 people were treated after fainting, dehydrated or feeling unwell because of the fast, according to Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service. (dpa/NAN)