The International Securities Services Association (ISSA) has appointed Mr Haruna Jalo-Waziri, the Chief Executive Officer, Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc, as the representative of the global community of Central Securities Depositories (CSD).

Jalo-Waziri will function on the Operating Committee of the ISSA, chaired by Mr Jyi-chen Chueh, Executive Director, Standard Chartered Bank.

The operating committee is saddled with the responsibility of providing technical support and execution to the Executive Board of ISSA in proposing, executing and managing work projects aimed at advancing securities services, globally.

The company, in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos, said the appointment was conveyed by Mr Parry Colin, ISSA Chief Executive.

It quoted Colin as saying that the appointment was due to CSCS boss leadership role in the Nigerian CSD.

“We are delighted that Jalo-Waziri has agreed to be a member of the ISSA Operating Committee going forward. We welcome him as the representative of the World Forum of Central Securities Depositories (WFC) to the Committee,” Colin said.

According to him, the nomination and appointment of Jalo-Waziri to the Operating Committee of ISSA was due to his leadership role in the Nigerian CSD and his understanding of ISSA as core member.

Reacting to the appointment, Jalo-Waziri described it as a clarion call to service in an industry that he was most passionate about.

“It is my pleasure to have been nominated and appointed to join the esteemed professionals on the Operating Committee of the ISSA.

“I look forward to working with colleagues with diverse global experience in actively promoting forward-thinking solutions that create efficiencies and mitigate risk within the global securities services industry,” he stated.

ISSA, with headquarters in Switzerland, is an association of the world’s largest central securities depositories, global custodians and securities transaction services banks.

CSCS is a Public Limited Company, with a diversified shareholder base, including the Nigerian Stock Exchange, some of the largest banks in Nigeria, private equity firms, investment banks and other corporate and individual shareholders.

With over two decades of operation serving as the Central Securities Depository for the Nigerian capital market, CSCS has been pivotal to the growth and transformation of the capital market. (NAN)