Ben Dunno, Warri

The Delta State Police Commissioner, Mr Hafiz Inuwa, has disclosed that the two persons kidnapped by some unknown gunmen who invaded a guest house at Isselle-Azagba community in Aniocha North Local Government Area, on Wednesday night have been released unhurt.

Making this disclosure in a telephone conversation with our correspondent today, the police boss attributed their release to the unrelenting efforts of the local vigilantes and his men who immediately trailed the hoodlums.

He disclosed further that contrary to a media report, only one person who tried to challenge the assailants was shot dead on the spot at the guest house while only two persons were taken away after the operation.

According to him, ‘I’ve read a media report that said two persons were killed and seven abducted by gunmen who invaded a guest house at Isselle-Azagba on Wednesday; this cannot be true as only one person who tried to challenge them was shot dead and two persons, a man and woman kidnapped.”

“But, both victims have been released and brought to me here yesterday. They are in a stable condition as they were released unhurt.

“The victims themselves said they were let off the hook by their abductors when they realised that the local vigilantes and the men of my anti-kidnapping team that were immediately deployed to the area were on their trail,” he stated.

He noted that his men had intensified investigations into the incident with the aim of ensuring that the perpetrators of the dastardly act were tracked down and made to face justice for their crime.

It would be recalled that at about 8 pm on Wednesday, some armed gunmen invaded a guest house at Isselle-Azagba community in Aniocha North council area, shooting sporadically in an operation that was said to have lasted for 35 minutes.

Community sources close to the scene of the crime, said people, who were watching a football match, including the staff of the guest house, scampered for safety during the invasion.

A youth leader in the community, Comrade Edozie Ogoegbu, decried the incessant attacks on the community, lamenting that their repeated calls on security agencies to stem the frequent attacks have not been yielded results.

He called on both the Federal and state governments to come to the rescue of the peace-loving people of Isselle-Azagba community by increasing security personnel and improving surveillance network in the community.