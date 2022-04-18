Iron and Steel Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ISSSAN) has appointed John Odigie as its new General Secretary.

His appointment, according to the President of the union, Bello Itopa takes immediate effect and was informed due to the death of its General Secretary Adewale Tajudeen Okesola

“I wish to inform the General public albeit regrettably of the death of our General Secretary- Com. Adewale Tajudeen Okesola after a protracted ailment,” the statement read.

The President stated that the death of the union’s scribe invariably created a vacuum in the hierarchy of its national secretariat headquarters.

He said, “Consequently, ISSSAN leadership called for an emergency central working committee and national executive Council meeting which both held on Friday 25th March 2022 at our national secretariat, Lagos.

“Arising from these meetings, we are pleased to announce the appointment of Com. John Odigie as unanimously confirmed as General Secretary ISSSAN. HIS appointment takes immediate effect.”