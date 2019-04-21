Chiamaka Ajeamo

The Missionaries and Pastors Organization of Nigeria (MPO) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to release the certificate of return to the incumbent governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, as the duly declared winner of Imo West Senatorial District.

Speaking at a conference in Lagos, the patron of MPO, Archbishop Onyeagoziri Okeugo, stated that it was unfair to withhold the certificate of return from Okorocha since he was announced the winner adding that, if there was any anomaly, it should be taken to court.

Onyeagoziri declared that the organization was making this call not for any personal interest but for that of the nation because, according to him, the international communities are watching.

“We commend INEC for the good job it performed during the general elections but the job is yet to be completed. We are calling upon INEC to release the certificate of return of His Excellency, Rochas Okorocha, who was duly declared as the winner of Imo West Senatorial District by the returning officer, we believe this is the right thing to do and anybody who is offended should go to court, which is the hope of the common man.

“We want INEC to note that eyes of international communities are watching, even a common man in the street knows that politics are being played somewhere and to complement with the spirit of integrity of President Muhammadu Buhari who stands against corruption.” He said.

He further stressed that the church is seen as the third eye of the nation with the ultimate goal of ensuring peace, tranquility and impartiality and as such, it is expected of it to open its eyes and comment when there is anomaly of any sort.