The House of Representatives Committee on Customs have given two weeks ultimatum to some financial to reconcile accounts and remit all outstanding Customs Duties to the Federal Government.

Chairman of the Committee, Leke Abejide (ADC-Kogi) issued the ultimatum at an investigative hearing.

The investigative hearing was on alleged non-remittance of N10 billion customs duty to the Federal Government by commercial banks.

The chairman said the committee wanted to conclude its investigations within the period to enable members participate in the 2022 budget defence.

“Failure to reconcile with our consultants and pay up the outstandings before two week, we will use the power of the gavel.”

He threatened to write the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to deduct all outstanding from source and blacklist affected banks from collecting customs duty.

He said that there are 15 other banks to be investigated and that the committee was determined to recovered every single kobo back to the Federal Government.

