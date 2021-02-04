An Ohanaeze Ndigbo chieftain and General Secretary of Imo State Towns Development Association, Lagos State Chapter, Emeka Iwueze Esq has said that Prof. George Obiozor’s election as the new President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo world wide is one of the best thing to happen to the Igbo nation in recent times.

Iwueze who is also the General Secretary of Mandilas International Trade Center (MITC), Lagos International Trade Fair Complex said that the greatest challenge facing the Igbo nation is disunity.

However, he said with Prof. Obiozor’s experience in diplomatic ambivalence, Igbo nation would soon begin to speak with one voice.

The ISTDAL Scribe appealed to Igbo sons and daughters both at home and in Diaspora to give the new Ohanaeze Ndigbo President General maximum support and cooperation so that he will deliver in this rare mandate that was given to him by the good people of South East geo political zone.

He also pray God would give him wisdom, strength and good health to pilot the affairs of Ndigbo in this critical time in the nation’s history.

His words: “There is no doubt that Ambassador George Obiozor’s enviable qualifications stood him out among all those who indicated interest in the office of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo so it is a victory well deserved. I have no iota of doubt in my mind that with his experience in international diplomacy, Ohanaeze Ndigbo under his watch would make great impact and the unity, which has eluded the Igbo nation, would be back. Furthermore, I know that with his experience in diplomacy, the frosty and cat and dog relationship which has been existing between the Igbos and the other ethnic groups would soon be a thing of the past.”