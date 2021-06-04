President of Imo Town Development Association (ISTDAL) in Lagos, Chief Chris Ekeocha has called for the immediate restoration of peace in Imo State.

Ekeocha in a statement made available to the media in Lagos described the security situation in Imo as worrisome, even as he called for every stakeholders to give room for peace.

“We are not happy that Imo has been turned into what could pass as a theatre of war. We urge the state government and the federal government to quickly bring the situation under control. The security agencies should however not engage in extra judicial killings and respect the human rights of Imo people. The security agencies should go after the hoodlums and unknown gunmen involved in crime and criminality and not subject innocent citizens to undue hardship and harassment. ISTDAL as a body would not support any group that engages in wanton destruction of public property, just as we also would want the right of our people to be respected.”