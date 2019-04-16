Long distance athletes from Plateau State, Istifanus Peter and Deborah Pam emerged winners of this year’s Splash FM Ibadan City Marathon Race in both male and female categories respectively.

The 42kilkometer meter marathon race, which entered its 11th edition, was held at Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Oke-Ado, Ibadan on Sunday morning.

Istifanus, who was the third runner-up in the 2018 edition won the 42km race with a record time of two hours, forty-four minutes and thirty-six seconds (2:44:36), to defeat Danjuma Gyan, who emerged first runner-up with a record time of two hours, forty- five minutes and forty-two seconds (2:45:42), Philibus Sharubutu emerged second runner-up with a record time of two hours, forty-six minutes and twelve seconds (2:46:12).

In the female category, the defending champion, Deborah Pam, retain her number one position with an improved time of two hours, fifty-eight minutes and thirteen seconds (2:58:13) to defeat Hudung Gyang, who ended as the first runner-up with a time of three hours, four minutes and twenty-one seconds (3:04:21) and in third place, Hudung Gyang Stephen running a time of three hours, twelve minutes and eight seconds (3:12:8). Elizabeth Nuhu Pawa emerged second runner-up with a time of three hours, fifty-eight minutes and eighteen seconds (3:58:18).

In their separate chats with newsmen, the two winners, Istifanus and Deborah commended the organisers of the marathon race for their consistency and sustenance the event for the past 11 years.

In his welcome address, Chairman, Splash FM and High Chief of Ibadanland, Adebayo Akande, who his speech was read by the Chief Executive Officer, radio outfit, Atinuke Adetunji, assured that the station will continue to follow the line of integrity, good governance, transparency and accountability which are the bedrock of the event.