iStore last week unveiled the newly launched Apple phones; iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max already available in the store for sales.

iStore, is the Apple Authorised Reseller. According to Agunloye Kolapo, Operations Manager, iStore, “When customers get their new iPhone at iStore they get access to iStore’s full range of exclusive benefits and services, such as free tech support, free training and access to financing your device over 8 months.”

He said that, iStore customers also enjoy iCare extended warranty worth N44 000. “Customers who upgrade to a new iPhone at iStore will get free iCare extended warranty valued at N44 000. iCare extended warranty allows customers one extra year of manufacturers warranty on the new iPhone and another on an existing Apple product that was purchased in the last 12 months and is still under its original 12-month Apple warranty. In order to qualify, customers can simply purchase the new iPhone at iStore and enjoy and added peace of mind for their Apple products.

For the first 100 customers who upgrade to a new iPhone at iStore will get a free iPhone cover worth N15, 000.

istore is also continuing its trade-in programme where customers can get cash back by trading in not only one, but two qualifying iOS products towards the upgrade of the new iPhone 11.

iStore also is overing a wide range of iPhone models from the iPhone 6s to the latest iPhone, customers get access to a variety of iOS repairs including Apple certified screen and battery replacements. iStore uses genuine Apple parts and specialised equipment to ensure that the repaired product retains its warranty, trade-in value and work the way it’s supposed to.

Highlighting the features of new Apple series, Kolapo explained that the new iPhone 11 family has amazing new features such as the triple-lens camera on iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, Super Retina XDR Displays, 4Dx Spatial Audio, iOS 13 and the A13 Bionic chip.

The new iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max boasts of a transformative triple camera system Wide, Ultra Wide and Telephoto lens that add tons of capability without complexity.

He stated that the new iPhone battery life are improved by an extra hour. Thus,the improved battery life offers users more screen time for things like gaming ,watching your favorite movies,videos and lots more. You can do all you want on a stunning Super Retina XDR display.

With the unprecedented leap in battery life, You can be sure of your increased productivity, anytime, any day, anywhere.

The A13 bionic chip doubles down on machine learning and pushes the boundaries of what a smartphone can do.

It is customary for Apple to offer their units in different storage options, so, the base iPhone 11 offers 64GB built-in storage. For those who want more storage, you can pick the units with 128GB or 256GB built-in storage. No matter which option of the iPhone 11 you go for, though, you get the same 4GB RAM across board.