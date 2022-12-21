From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has disclosed that it has successfully evacuated undistributed Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), and other electoral materials to a safe place after the fresh attack on its office in Isu Local Government Area, Imo State office on Tuesday.

It disclosed that though eight windows were smashed, and burglary proofs removed, fortunately, the attackers could not access the building to vandalis or remove movable, immovable equipment and other materials.

The information was contained in a statement signed by National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, made available on Wednesday.

Titled; Attack on our Isu LGA office of Imo State”, the statement read: “The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Imo State, Sylvia Uchenna Agu, has reported that our office in Isu LGA was attacked and vandalised. The incident occurred at the early hours of Tuesday, December 20, 2022.