From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has disclosed that it has successfully evacuated undistributed Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), and other electoral materials to a safe place after the fresh attack on its office in Isu Local Government Area, Imo State office on Tuesday.
It disclosed that though eight windows were smashed, and burglary proofs removed, fortunately, the attackers could not access the building to vandalis or remove movable, immovable equipment and other materials.
The information was contained in a statement signed by National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, made available on Wednesday.
Titled; Attack on our Isu LGA office of Imo State”, the statement read: “The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Imo State, Sylvia Uchenna Agu, has reported that our office in Isu LGA was attacked and vandalised. The incident occurred at the early hours of Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
“Eight windows were smashed, and burglary proofs removed. Fortunately, the attackers could not access the building. Movable and immovable equipment as well as other materials were not removed or vandalised.
“However, as a precautionary measure, critical materials such as ballot boxes and voting cubicles have been evacuated to another INEC facility for safe keeping. “Similarly, all uncollected PVCs have been secured while security will be deployed to ensure the continuous collection of the cards by registered voters in the same premises.
“The incident has been reported to the Police and other security agencies for necessary action. This is the fourth attack on INEC facilities in Imo State in less than three weeks following previous attacks on Orlu and Oru West LGA and the State Headquarters in Owerri,” the statement read.
