Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Traditional Rulers Forum have called on political parties in Abia State to zone their governorship positions to candidates from Isuikwuato district of Abia North senatorial zone.

The traditional rulers in a communique issued at the end of a meeting, yesterday, appealed to traditional institutions, opinion leaders, and politicians to support their bid to produce the next governor in 2023.

The communique was signed by Eze Godson Eekwesiri, and Eze Uwadiegwu C. Ogbonnaya, Chairman and Secretary of the Forum, respectively.

The traditional rulers said Isuikwuato district played a prominent role in the creation of the state and explained the “1” in Abia represents Isuikwuato.

“2023 is the year for Isuikwuato to produce the next governor of Abia. We align ourselves with the statement of one of the founding fathers of the state, Dr. Anagha Ezeikpe, during the 28th anniversary celebration that the principle of zoning and Abia chatter of equity be maintained and respected for peace to reign in Abia

“If Isuikwuato (the former Okigwe North federal constituency) had been part of Old Bende, then the “I” in the Abia acronym would not have been there. The name Abia, would have been spelt instead as Aba, which should be the acronym for old Afikpo, Bende and Aba divisions.

“Isuikwuato sons and daughters contributed immensely towards the creation of Abia. In the interest of equity and good conscience, it is expected that the next governor should come from Abia North in 2023 where the “I” which is Isuikwuato District in the Abia configuration is derived from,” they said.