It has become an annual ritual. And it occurs between mid-December and early January of every year. Ndigbo find in it a veritable platform to relax, mingle and commune with both the living and the dead. Some call it mass return. I call it return of fun.

During this period, Ndigbo troop to their ancestral homes from different parts of the country and beyond. They come back to celebrate Christmas and New Year. Some wish to be part of the ofala festival of their traditional rulers. Some want to consummate their marriages; or to witness such consummation by close relatives. For some others, it is house warming or raising of funds for community projects. Momentarily, they forget the stress called life in the cities.

This year, the conviviality was particularly infectious at Isuofia community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State. At the general convention of the town on January 3, 2019, a few indigenes raised millions of naira within a few minutes. It was the launch of the new unity constitution of the town. A prominent son of the community and former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, initiated the move.

The excitement at Isuofia is understandable. For over 20 years, the community was in crisis. The head village, Umueze, sought in vain to have an autonomous community status. But later last year, the six villages that make up the town threw away their differences and reconciled with one another. They decided to chart a new course and the town is happier for it.

For the first time for over 20 years, the traditional ruler of Isuofia, Igwe (Col.) C.A.O. Muoghalu (Retd), inaugurated the new members of the Igwe-in-Council also known as Ndi Ichie selected from the six villages of the town. The ceremony, which took place on January 4, 2019, showcased Igbo culture at its best.

Igwe Muoghalu explains it better: “Ndi Ichie occupy a very high place in Igbo cosmology. They are esteemed individuals held in high regard. Without any doubt, the catalogue of responsibilities attached to Ichie title stands the title holder out as a stellar performer. He owes the obligations of protecting/promoting the culture and traditions of the people from abuse and extinction, especially now that the culture and tradition of Igbo are threatened by renewed religious incursions with westernisation – all of which confront the pride of Igbo culture.”

These Ichies distinguish themselves with traditional red caps which symbolise prominence, authority and power in Igbo culture. They are to assist the monarch in serving the community in the area of making and enforcing customary laws.

Across Igbo land, there appears to be a burning desire to revive dying Igbo culture and tradition. Take masquerade performances for instance. In time past, and in many Igbo communities, people feared masqueraders. Nobody dared contravene their rules or touch any economic tree dedicated to them. They were a good source of entertainment at social functions and burial ceremonies. But because of some fetish and illegal practices associated with them, some communities banned them.

Today, many people no more fear masqueraders. Unlike before, women and children now stay close to the arena where they perform without qualms. These city women and children have failed to realise that it is a taboo for non-initiates to see or watch these ‘spirit beings’.