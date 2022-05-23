By Moses Akaigwe

Isuzu Motors South Africa (IMSAf) has appointed Penelope (Penny) Jabulile Mkhwanazi as the Senior Vice President for Revenue Generation Rest of Africa and International Markets.

In her new role, Penny is responsible for all revenue generation in the Rest of Africa markets, including Sales and After-sales.

Penny joins Isuzu from Isanti where she held the role of Chief Executive Officer and says, “I join Isuzu at a very exciting and transformative time where our call to action is that of breakthrough and growth. The rest of Africa markets are our greatest opportunity to fulfil this call to action. I am humbled to be part of this journey and confident that the Isuzu team will relentlessly, and with passion, answer this call to action”.

Penny’s impressive work experience spans over 20 years in various industries such as manufacturing, mining, construction, fast-moving consumer goods, and entrepreneurship.

Some of Penny’s previous leadership roles include Executive Head Customer Fulfilment for Barloworld Equipment Southern Africa, Country Manager and Director for Zambia Barloworld Equipment, and General Manager Free State Lesotho.

Penny obtained a BSc (Biochemistry and Microbiology) qualification from Wits University in 2002 and completed a Management Development Programme from the Cyril Ramaphosa World of Learning in 2003.

She went on to achieve a brewing qualification from the Institute and Guild of Brewing of London in 2003 and later achieved a Master Brewer Diploma from the same institution in 2006.

In 2009 Penny achieved a qualification as PMI Certified Associate in Project Management and an MBA from GIBS in 2011. Amongst Penny’s most prestigious accolades are her (A+) achievement for her thesis called Conspicuous Consumption and Black Youth in Emerging Markets; and her GIBS Nomination Shortlist Association of MBAs/

She also receivied the DELL Financial Services Award in Information and Knowledge Management; achieved the Organisational Design and Transformation Award, and received The Evolution of Strategic Thinking and Scenario Planning Award.

President and CEO of IMSAf Billy Tom, says the Isuzu leadership is delighted to welcome Penny on board. “Her vision for the business and extensive experience across the various sectors make her ideally suited to lead and build the long-term growth and sustainability of IMSAf in African markets,” said Billy Tom.

Isuzu vehicles are made available in Nigeria by Koncept Autocentre Limited – a distributor which operates a network of showrooms and after-sales centres across the country.