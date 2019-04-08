This is the ambitious trip Science teacher, Pfarelo Mphaphuli, recently embarked upon, when he left South Africa in an Isuzu D-MAX Double Cab 4×4 pick-up {bakkie} to travel to schools in various African countries in search of Africa’s best practices in education.

Pfarelo is expected to visit 20 schools in eight countries, travelling 12 000km in 46 days – all in the Isuzu pick-up.

Fury Isuzu Woodmead, in partnership with Isuzu Motors South Africa made this trip possible by providing the suitable vehicle to access the rough African terrain.

Fury Isuzu Woodmead Dealer Principal, Pouche More, said the educational project resonated with Isuzu’s philosophy of providing solutions and delivering sustainable results. “Knowing that our bakkie would be part of this important project of bridging education between South Africa and other African countries, is very rewarding and we are excited to be part of this initiative. Our trusted D-MAX will certainly make sure Mr Mphaphuli will achieve what he set out to do,” said More.

Some of the countries Mphaphuli will be visiting during his epic adventure include Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, Malawi and Kenya. He will be spending two to three days at various schools in Africa, observing best educational practices – particularly in Physical Science and Mathematics.

His trip is co-sponsored by the Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa (ISASA), the largest membership organisation for private schools in the region.

“I wrote a letter to ISASA and requested to find best practices at other African schools. I was successful in getting the trip sponsored and am doing this in my sabbatical period,” said Mphahuli.

Mphaphuli is a high school Physical Science teacher at St Stithians College, situated on the border of Randburg and Sandton in Johannesburg. He will be observing Physics and Chemistry classes, boarding house systems where applicable as well as leadership programmes offered by international schools.

As part of his research for ISASA he previously spent time in at schools in Ghana, India and Dubai.

In preparation for the African school venture, Mhaphuli participated in the Isuzu 4X4 off-road Academy with Fury Isuzu Woodmead. “I learnt a lot of things about the vehicle. It was very helpful. Dealer Principal, Pouche More, has been very supportive of the project, as well as all the other staff at Isuzu,” said Mhaphuli.