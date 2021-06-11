Soldiers have foiled an attempt by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) to attack Damboa in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State and killed 50 terrorists.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohamed Yerima, said: “Nigerian Army troops operating as part of Operation Hadin Kai in conjunction with air component of the operation on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, inflicted heavy casualties on Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) who launched a futile attack on Damboa LGA of Borno State.

“The terrorists attacked the town in multiple waves with Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) and 12 gun trucks all mounted with anti-aircraft guns, as well as locally fabricated armoured-plated vehicles loaded with explosives and motorcycles.

“The gallant troops successfully defeated the attack, destroyed the locally fabricated armoured-plated vehicles and neutralised over 50 ISWAP terrorists forcing the survivors to run in disarray under heavy gun fire from the resilient troops and Nigerian Air Force attack platforms.

“The so-called suicide bombers had to abandon their vehicles primed with explosives as they could not withstand the overwhelming fire power from the highly motivated troops. Several weapons and ammunition were recovered from the depleted terrorists.

“The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Faruk Yahaya, congratulated the troops including the air component for this great achievement. The COAS restated the commitment of the Nigerian Army under his leadership to ending terrorism and other violent crimes in the North East and the rest of the country. He enjoined the troops to sustain the on going offensive under Operation Tura Takaibango until this noble goal is attained.”

Troops thwart fresh attack on Imo police command, kill 5 suspects

The Nigerian Army said its troops have foiled another attack on the Imo State Police Command, Owerri, by suspected members of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The suspects met their Waterloo as the soldiers assisted by the Police Special Forces eliminated a top IPOB/ESN Operational Commander, Joseph Uka Nnachi, alias King of Dragons, who orchestrated attacks against security agencies and government establishments in the South East.

The deceased was said to be at the centre of several attacks since the death of Ikonso who was killed during an encounter with security forces on 24 April 24, at Awomama in Orlu East Local Government.

Equally neutralised were four of his cohorts while one was captured alive and has been assisting security forces with useful information. Items recovered from the group included four AK-47 rifles, a Toyota Hiace mini bus used as operational vehicle by the assailants as well as several assorted ammunition and charms.

Gunmen had on April 5 2021, attacked the command since then, the security forces had been on the trail of the assailants leading to the elimination of the key figures involved.

The Chief of Army Staff, Maj-Gen Faruk Yahaya, said: “The NA wishes to place on records its profound appreciation to the peace-loving citizens of Imo State and the entire citizenry for their support towards combating security challenges in the South East and the rest of the country. This as a patriotic gesture and the public should do more. The NA is resolved to end the reign of terror in the country.”

3 gunrunners killed, bombs, others recovered in Sokoto

The Army Headquarters in Abuja, said its soldiers on internal security operations in Sokoto State have killed three gunrunners and recovered RPG bombs and RPG chargers, machine gun, AK-47 assault rifles, different calibres of assorted ammunition and other accessories from them.

The suspects, according to the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, were killed in an ambush while transporting the weapons from Niger Republic to Nigeria on foot along Garin Naimaimai village:

“Nigerian Army troops operating around Sabo Birni border town of Sokoto State neutralised three gunrunners and recovered weapons on June 1, 2021. This was made possible following credible information of gunrunners moving weapons on foot from Niger Republic into Nigeria around 11pm.

“The highly vigilant troops mounted a successful ambush along the suspected route close to Garin Naimaimai village and neutralised the three gunrunners. Items recovered included RPG bombs and RPG chargers, machine gun, AK-47 assault rifle and other accessories as well as different calibre of assorted ammunition.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Maj-Gen Faruk Yahaya, commended the efforts of the troops and urged them to sustain operational in dominating all the illegal routes around the border areas with Niger Republic to frustrate any movement of weapons and ammunition into the country.”

Army chief visits Navy chief, seeks synergy to overcome insecurity

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Faruk Yahaya, has visited the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, to solicit the support of the Nigerian Navy in tackling the insecurity bedevilling the country.

He said he was at the Naval Headquarters to formally inform the CNS that he had reported and taken over as the 22nd COAS.

He promised to ensure the existing cooperation between the Nigerian Army with other security agencies as the security challenges are multi-faceted and would require a multi-faceted approach.

He emphasized the need for constant synergy among the Armed Forces of Nigeria to ensure success in various operations, noting that, “no single service can do it alone.”

Gambo said having served in the theatre of operations, “the COAS has a good appreciation of the challenges in the North East, North West and across the spectrum of the country.”

He urged him to use the knowledge at his disposal at ensuring that victory was won over the insurgents.

He told the COAS to pick up from where his predecessor, the late Lt-Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, stopped and improve upon those ideas.

…Also visits NAF chief, solicits support

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Farouk Yahaya, has visited the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshall Oladayo Amao, to solicit the continuous support to win the war against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes ravaging the country.

He said the war could only be won through “where all services work in unison. Air power is a critical requirement of a fighting force.”

He added that having been in the theatre from where he was appointed COAS, he has witnessed its formidable influence in various theatres of operations.

He said he was at the NAF headquarters to reiterate the centrality of air power to the success of the on going fight against insurgency, armed banditry and other forms of criminality in the country: “The earlier we all recognize that no service can do it alone, the better for us as an armed forces and a nation to surmount the current security challenges.”

Amao urged him to sustain synergy of efforts by the Nigerian Army and the NAF, in conjunction with other security agencies to rid the country of all criminal activities.

The COAS later performed the laying of wreath at the NAF Memorial Arcade.