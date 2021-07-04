Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Interim Council of the Islamic States of West African Province(ISWAP) and Boko Haram terrorists’ group, headed by one Abu Mus’ab Al-Barnawiy, is said to have reshuffled its leadership and structures following the death of some of their leaders, PRNigeria, a government public relations outfits has revealed.

The leadership ‘restructuring’ it was gathered is in line with a directive from ISIS Headquarters in Iraq and necessitated by the recent losses of some of ISWAP-Boko Haram commanders to military offensives, and the realignment of forces by the hitherto separate insurgents’ groups.

It was gathered that After the killing of some prominent terrorists’ commanders, the Interim Council held an emergency meeting attended by Wali (Leaders), Qa’ids (Chiefs), Commanders and all other structures of both ISWAP and Boko Haram.

At the meeting, Abbah Gana aka Ba-Lawan is reappointed as the new Leader of ISWAP, six months after his removal by the ISWAP Shura Council for losing the confidence of most of his loyalists and top commanders. With the death of Abubakar Shekau and the realignment of various factions, the Al-Barnawiy-led Committee reinstated Ba-Lawan to lead what they termed as ISIS Islamic Caliphate of Africa (Wilaya of Africa), covering parts of Nigeria, Chad, Niger and Cameroon. Malam Bako was appointed Deputy (Na’ib) to Command the ISIS Caliphate Command of Nigeria, (Wilaya of Nigeria), recently established at Tumbuktu Triangle in Southern Borno. Other new appointments include Abba-Kaka as Governor of Tumbumma, Commanding Marte, Abadam, Kukawa, Magumeri and other parts of the Lake Chad; and Abubakar Dan-Buduma as the Operation Commander, Timbuktu Triangle. Baba Isa who was in charge of Taxation and Revenue on Fishing activities was posted to Kangar in Abadam to relieve Abu Abdallah. Ibn Umar is now Chief Prosecutor, Abu Umama becomes Amir of Tudun Wulgo, while Muhammed Maina is the Commander of Sabon Tumbu, among others. PRNigeria further gathered that the Interim Council also introduced Mobile Courts and some policies to harmonise all insurgents activities and groups under the leadership of the ISIS, as well as to establish two Wilaya’s (Caliphates) at Lake Chad and Sambisa forest to to sustain its war against countries in Sub-Saharan Africa. It has also lifted the ban imposed on fishing and farming activities in the Lake Chad area, three years after chasing people out of Marte, Abadam, Kukawa and Guzamala, over alleged spying for Nigerian troops. It nevertheless, imposed new taxes and levies in the areas controlled by ISWAP-Boko Haram, to regulate trades and agricultural activities. Henceforth, members of the terrorist sect will be collecting N5,000 monthly from traders and farmers, while the fishermen will pay N2,000 per bag of fish among other levies. Several fishermen, farmers and merchants have returned to the Lake-Chad area to engage in socio-economic activities, under the arrangement of the new ISWAP-Boko Haram Leadership, PRNigeria also gathered. When contacted on this development, an intelligence officer with Operation Hadin Kai told PRNigeria that the appointment of new leadership and structures by the terrorists could not change the ongoing military operation. He said: “As you are aware, despite the alleged reunion of Boko Haram and ISWAP factions, coordinated multiple airstrikes by NAF aircraft have been sustained in the destruction of their strongholds. The intelligence inspired operations were targeted at various terrorists’ camps in Sabon Tumbu, Jibularam, Kwalaram, Timbuktu Triangle and Parisu and other targets in the Lake Chad “Similarly, the ground troops also engaged terrorists after air bombardments at Lamboa forest, Bula Yobe, Jabullam, Yauma Wango, Mainok and Dikwa axes where ISWAP fighters and commanders were eliminated including Umar Tela, Modu Sulum and One-Eye ISWAP Commander, Modu Kennami among others “Don’t also forget several escapees from terrorists’ camps have surrendered to own troops just as we have captured some notorious Informants who leaked information on security movements and formations.”

