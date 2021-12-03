From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP), a Boko Haram’s split, has kidnapped 15 people, including road workers and commuters on Borno highways.

Security sources and residents said about 15 commuters were abducted by the terrorists on a road along Damboa-Chibok, the town where Boko Haram kidnapped over 200 schoolgirls in 2014.

“The victims were probably travelling to a neighbouring state before they were ambushed by ISWAP fighters,” one of the security sources said.

Some relatives of the abducted persons said the ambush occurred on Wednesday noon, a few hours after construction workers supervising the 45 kilometres Damboa-Chibok road were abducted by ISWAP.

Six of the construction workers said to be staff of the state government were whisked away, Daily Sun gathered.

Officials of the state government could not confirm the incident just as the military was yet to respond to requests for confirmation at the time of filing the report.

ISWAP has been involved in kidnap of civilians in recent time even as the military intensifies air bombardment and counter-offensive against the terrorists locations in recent time.

