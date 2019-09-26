Ahmed Salkida, a journalist known to have access to the leadership of Boko Haram, says one out of the six abducted aid workers of Action Against Hunger (AAH), an international non-governmental organisation (NGO), has been killed.

Salkida disclosed this through his Twitter handle yesterday.

The six aid workers, five male and a female, were kidnapped by members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) after their convoy was attacked in Damasak, Borno State.

In a video obtained after the abduction, one of the victims, Grace, HYPERLINK “https://www.thecable.ng/exclusive-i-dont-want-to-be-killed-abducted-aid-worker-begs-can-fg-from-captivity-video”pleaded with the Federal Government, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the international community to come to their rescue. The journalist said the deceased, a male, was shot at close range in a video seen by him.

According to him, the insurgents alleged that they took the action because “the government deceived them.”

He tweeted: “Just In: #ISWAP has executed one of the six aid workers, working with the Action Against Hunger that was abducted two months ago in Borno “One of the male aid workers was executed at close range in a short video clip seen by this reporter.

“The group, in a horrific video of the execution, said it took the action because ‘the government deceived them’ following months of what is now known as secret negotiations between a team of intermediaries and unnamed officials.