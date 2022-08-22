From Molly Kilete, Abuja

A Nigerian Air Force(NAF), fighter jet engaged in the ongoing counter insurgency operations in the north east have bombarded a logistic base and stronghold belonging to members of the Islamic States of West African Province(ISWAP), terrorists and killed scores of terrorists.

The bombardment which took place at Sambisa Forest and the Tumbuns in Borno State, left several of the terrorists and injured.

ISWAP Leader Fiya Ba Yuram, is feared killed in the attack. Fiya Fiya Ba Yuram is the current ISWAP leader of Sambisa Forest who took over the leadership of the group after the death of Abubakar Shekau.

A military source told Daily Sun, that “The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security agencies have continued to synergize and pull their resources together towards ensuring that terrorists, insurgents and other criminal elements are completely eliminated for the sake of peace and security of the nation.

The source who hinted that the Nigerian Air Force aircraft have remained a critical factor in the counterterrorism and counterinsurgency strategies, said efforts are ongoing in the various theatres of operation across the country to wipe out terrorists and other criminals terrorizing the peace of the country.

The source said NAF aircraft under the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI carried out some strikes on terrorists enclave in Sambisa Forest and the Tumbuns in Borno State with varying degrees of success recorded.

"Acting on credible and actionable intelligence, NAF aircraft were directed to an active location in Sambisa Forest believed to be the enclave of notorious terrorist, Fiya Ba Yuram. On arrival, the location was observed to be active with terrorists seen gathering. Air strikes were then authorized and carried out on the location. An assessment of the location after the strikes revealed it to be successful, though it remained unconfirmed if Fiya Ba Yuram was among the terrorists neutralized in the strikes.

“Similar air strikes were also undertaken in the Tunbuns near Lake Chad after suspected terrorists’ activities were observed in the area believed to be a training camp. The targets were subsequently acquired and engulfed in flames all after. The aftermath of the airstrike revealed that pandemonium broke out as the remnant of surviving terrorists took cover under nearby trees which were later struck by the aircraft.

Eventhough it remained uncertain and unclear if Fiya Ba Yuram was among the terrorists neutralized in the weekend strikes, the efforts of military must be commended. The ability of the AFN and other security agencies to pick out key terrorist targets for elimination, alongside their foot soldiers is also indicative of the credibility of the intelligence provided. The need, therefore, for all Nigerians to rally round and support the AFN and other security agencies remains a key motivator towards reducing, to the barest minimum, the threats posed by the activities of terrorists and insurgents.

Confirming the attack, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said “Yes strikes were carried out on some specific targets in the Tunbuns and Sambisa with varying degrees of successes recorded. He said “The NAF won’t however be drawn into the details of those neutralized.’