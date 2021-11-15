From Fred Itua, Abuja

Senate Committee chairman on Army, Mohammed Ali Ndume, has raised the alarm that members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) are regrouping around the Lake Chad Basin.

Ndume, who represents Borno South, also condemned Saturday’s killing of Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu by ISWAP terrorists in Chibok.

Ndume described his death as a big blow to the insurgency war, explaining that it was an ambush laid by the terrorists. He said other soldiers were killed in the ambush.

He revealed that residents around Chibok town were relocating since the killing of the General. He said there were fears that the terrorists could attack communities.

“I want to express my condolences to the Nigerian Army over the death of the General who died along Chibok road. ISWAP terrorists attacked a town there. They know that the General was the major obstacle to their operation. They laid an ambush and rammed a bomb-laddened car into his vehicle. He was a gallant soldier.

“He took the fight to the terrorists. His death has sent a panic to people in that area. I am aware that some people around that Chibok area have started thinking of relocating. Some want to go to Mubi and other places. We are trying to urge them to remain there. The insurgency is coming to an end.

“This is not the end but the beginning of the end of terrorists. I know that the Army has what it takes to take the fight to them. There is need to urge other security agencies to give the Army the needed support. We also need to urge vigilante groups to assist them.

“For now, we will assume that it was an isolated case. But the intensity with which they came is worrisome. They came with more than 10 gun trucks. They are also regrouping around Borno North. That’s Lake Chad axis.

“The Military is aware and the Air Force is providing surveillance in the area. It was a revenge mission. The Army has been taking out key ISWAP commanders and they had their revenge.

“Last week for instance, they abducted relatives of the Emir of Askira. They also abducted some passengers along that road. If the Army sustains the temple, we will win this insurgency.

“The equipment are arriving gradually. We are monitoring. As a committee, we will go and see what what have brought into the country. This is an improvement. The Army is very rapid in responding. The Army is involved in about 33 states now. They’re under pressure.”

