From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Soldiers fighting the counterterrorism war in the Northeast have arrested an errand boy and supplier to a notorious Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) Logistics Commander, Modu Sulum, recently killed by soldiers.

The suspect, Wida Kachalla, an indigene of Murguba Settlement, an ISWAP-Boko/Haram enclave, was arrested at Benisheikh Market, by troops of 154 Taskforce, under Operation Hadin Kai.

Upon his arrest, the suspect was said to have hurriedly chewed and swallowed his phone SIM card, according to PR Nigeria, a government public relations outfit.

“In recent weeks we have intercepted Communication and couriers of terrorists in their various channels and routes.

“While the suspect chewed and swallowed his sim cards, we already have the major data for intelligence gathering.

“Other items recovered from him include a bag of flour, cartons of biscuits, crates of evaporated milk, crates of soft-drinks, cartons of anti-grass chemical and packet of bicycle spokes, among other consumables,” a source said.

A fighter aircraft of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) had, last Sunday, eliminated scores of ISWAP-Boko Haram terrorists, including their commanders in Lamboa in Kaga Local Government area of Borno State.