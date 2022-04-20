A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Abiodun Tobun has described the call for an interim government as an extension of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

Tobun, representing Epe constituency 1, said an interim government was unacceptable and undemocratic.

He said constituting an interim government would amount to handing over governance power to people that do not have the consent of the people to govern them.

“Interim government is not acceptable and is not a recipe for development. There is no crisis, elections must come up and we must transit from one democratically elected president to another for our democracy to be strengthened. We must have elections, there is no need for interim government at all,” he said.

Senior lawyer and rights activist, Mr. Kunle Adegoke, also faulted Babalola’s suggestion saying it was not possible and practicable.

“The suggestion of an interim government being put place, made by Chief Afe Babalola, I believe is a brilliant suggestion, however, the constitutionality and practicality of that suggestion are a different kettle of fish all together…the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria does not contemplate an interim government as process of transition from one government to another; what it contemplate is periodic election every four years for the purpose of electing the executives, and to that extent, the implication is that the suggestion is not possible, until there would probably be an amendment to the constitution to recognise the need for an interim government.”