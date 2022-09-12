From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Conclase, an IT firm, has expressed concern over the shortage of technology experts in Nigeria, indicating its readiness to increase skills in the sector.

It also regretted that many experts in the sector are leaving the shores of the country regularly to seek greener pastures abroad on a yearly basis, adding that Nigeria has an abysmally low number of 85,000 technology experts out of its over 200 million population.

The firm noted that the effect of the trend in the sector is contributing to why Nigeria has been sliding into the path of poverty and a slow economic pace.

The firm, as a way of bridging the talent gap, launched an academy to develop 5,000 people within the next five years.

Mr Adeposi Bamiduro, the firm’s Chief Executive Officer, while speaking at an ICT seminar held in Ado Ekiti, at the weekend, explained that the Conclase Academy Tech School, launched on September 5, 2022, was borne out of the shortage of skilled developers available in the technology space.

He disclosed that the technology school was specifically designed to help new entrants learn in-demand technology skills and support upskilling moves of established software engineers in the country.

The CEO stated that the application for Conclase Academy is open to people looking to acquire skills in in Flutter, React, Software Quality Assurance, Dotnet and Product Design, with students guaranteed internship placements and opportunities for job placements on completion of their programmes.

Bamiduro said: “A report by Korn Ferry predicts that by 2030, there will be as many as 85 million unfilled tech roles, translating to over $8 trillion lost revenue annually across the globe.

“The launch of Conclase Academy and its online Learning Management System will make it possible for learners to connect and learn from anywhere via www.conclaseacademy.com”.

“Conclase is not new to the technology talent market and the shortages that exist, as we help companies like Zenith Bank, Fidelity Bank, 7Up Bottling Company, GIG Group, Kenya’s Equity Bank, FCMB, among others, hire technology talents for their teams and projects.

“Through Conclase Academy, we intend to bridge the talent gap and help as many as 500 people learn a programming language affordably before the end of 2022. A total of 5,000 to be trained in five years.

“Conclase Academy has previously graduated two batches of developers in Dotnet, Flutter, Software Quality Assurance, Product Design, and Angular using a fully on-site learning model at the Conclase Technology Hub in Lagos.”