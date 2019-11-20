An Information Technology (IT) firm, International Labour Reward (ILR) has launched ILR Biz mobile app that is aimed at providing users with efficient value added services.

ILR is a registered organisation with group of companies that focuses on production, processing and distribution of value added services to its numerous customers.

The organisation currently operates in major sectors like Agriculture, Real Estate, Printing press, supermarkets, engineering services, telecommunications, recharge services, cooperatives societies etc.

Speaking at the launch, Michael Oluwafemi, group, managing director, ILR Biz said that the objective of the organization is to create a global community with the mission to provide needs of its members and also feed them through agricultural programmes.

He added that their aim is to provide jobs for the teaming youths of this nation and also contribute to the national development of the country.

According to him, “ILR is like a global community where members will be able to buy stuffs on our various platforms at very cheap prices.

“Our major goal is to make foodstuffs cheap for every member of the community at a minimally reduced price.”

Oluwafemi explained that for Nigerian to participate and partake in the largesse the platform provides, they have to download the App from Google play store and activate their account with onetime payment of three thousand naira.

He added that every registered member on the ILR global community will have access to the robust value added services being offered by the organization.

He revealed that the App has three reward systems for all registered members who use the platform every day.

“ILR Biz rewards all its members daily for registering and using the App system daily.

“The rewards system is seamless, rewarding and second to none. The system rewards its members in three different ways through: Registration, Transactions and Excellency awards.

“The Registration bonus package comes from the team from 1st generation up to 16th generations.

“Transactions bonus comes from every transaction that occur in the system irrespective of location or country where the transactions occurs, while the Excellency award comes from the company. The company rewards everyone at different times for their level of work.

“Our goal is to provide platform for individuals to be able to create money for themselves by leveraging our platform to make money.