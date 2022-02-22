An information technology firm, Blue Apple, is seeking partnership with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to harness youths’ digital potential and discourage them from cybercrime.

The Founder of Blue Apple, Mr Michael Akan, made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Akan hailed the commission for efforts in arresting and prosecuting youths suspected to be involved in cybercrime known as Yahoo Yahoo.

He, however, regretted that youths still engaged in the crime in spite of efforts of the EFCC.

“The impact of the arrests and prosecutions so far has not stemmed the negative activities of these youths.

“More youths are going into cybercrime, and there is the need for the commission to adopt new approaches.

“Blue Apple is seeking to partner with EFCC to harness youths’ potential and redirect it to useful purposes,’’ he said.

He said that Blue Apple recently organised the second edition of the National Engineering Science and Technology Essay Competition to promote digital skills among the youth.

According to Akan, the competition was organised in Abuja in collaboration with the Nigerian Institute of Electrical Electronic Engineers.

He noted that three winners from nine finalists shared a prize money of one million Naira while six other finalists got consolation prizes.

He quoted the EFCC Chairman, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, as saying at the occasion that there was the need for collaborations to address cybercrime in Nigeria.

He said that Bawa promised that the commission would collaborate with Blue Apple in tackling cybercrime.(NAN)