From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A member representing Onitsha North/South at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Lynda Ikpeazu has provided the third free medical services to the people of the constituency in Anambra state.

She said that it gives her joy providing free medical services to her constituents, where their health needs are taken care of and their weakening health system restored by the doctors and drugs.

The medical services providing by Doctor on the Move Africa in collaboration with the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Enugu started on Monday November 22 to end on Sunday November 27, 2022, the doctors are given the patients health education, out patients consultation, medical laboratory test and ultra sound scans.

The free medical outreach is taken place at the General Hospital, Onitsha and Christ the King Catholic Parish (CKP) Oguta Road, Onitsha where more than 4000 constituents trooped out en masse to receive free treatment in various aliments, dispensing of drugs, free reading glasses and eye cataract surgery, gynaecological surgery and other surgeries.

Speaking after visiting the patients at General Hospital Onitsha, the lawmaker said that what motivated her to embark on the free medical services for her constituents was due to economic hardship that led to health challenges and lack of money to go to hospitals.

“It is a service to the humanity and in serving my people I have decided that one of the ways I can help my constituents that are not so privileged is to give them free medical treatment. We did similar thing last year, then middle of this year and now we are doing it again. You know that medical bills are high due to economic situation of the country.

“The question is, did I tell my people that I want to serve? So, this is doing service to my people, this is one of the ways I think I should serve the people. I was at the General Hospital where Doctor performed eye surgeries and other surgeries like fibroid and appendix. It gives me joy because you find the situation where people need medical assistance but they are not able to foot the bills.

“So, the cost do fibroid surgery now in the hospital is about N850, 000 and each time I do this free medical care not less than 30 people will come for fibroid operations, where will they get money to do the surgery? if not by this opportunity, so it gives me joy that I’m able to do something for them, it makes me happy that I’m able to do things that they can’t do on their own.

“Health is number one and you have to be healthy to do anything else. We also know that medical bills is very high. And with the economic situation in the country, a lot of people cannot afford quality health care and based on that I said I will continue to provide free medical services for my constituents.

“I’m going to do another free medical services if God permits. I will do more because there are many people that needs health services. There are people that will be given medication now before they will undergo surgery, those people will benefit at the next outreach” Ikpeazu stated.

Some of the patients Mrs. Grace Modebe and Mr. Uchenna Dike who received free eye treatment thanked God for using Ikpeazu to solve their health challenges.

Another beneficiaries, a 54 year old woman Mrs. Nnenna Ovim who has fibroid for some years commended the lawmaker for the successful surgery and thank God for using Ikpeazu to save her from the aliment.

“The fibroid was diagnosed since 2019 but I don’t have money to go for operation. So, I resorted to faith until last year Hon. Ikpeazu started this free healthcare and I was told and I came but I was not lucky and they promised me this year and lo and behold, I’m a free woman from fibroid. The operation was successful and I thank God who used Hon. Ikpeazu to save my life” said Mrs. Ovim.

They however prayed God for the lawmaker to excel in all her endeavours, especially in forthcoming election, saying that they will come out en masse to vote for her to continue her good work.