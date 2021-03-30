From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Businessman and philanthropist, Aham Rochas, has said inequality, technology and the increasing wealth gaps in Nigeria were mutually inclusive.

He stated this during a media parley at the Aham Rochas group headquarters in Abuja, where he said technology has not been effective in bettering lives. Rather, he said technology has become a tool for the disparity and further widened the wealth gaps in Nigeria so much that people live different realities within the same country as though they live in different countries.

“A bulk of Nigeria’s population is not carried along in the progression of technology and as such, they have not felt the positive impact of technology and this is because of the increasing wealth gaps in the country.

“As a result of the wealth gaps, it appears like the government forms technology-based policies that affect only a pocket of Nigerians which even further alienates more Nigerians and widens these gaps,” Aham said.

He said the first step for these gaps to be reduced is to create more awareness of the disparity in such a way that government rethink policies so that those behind can be carried along and brought forward.

Aham suggested that more investments should be made to give rural dwellers access to technology and infrastructure to support the technologies to enable them benefit adequately.

“Also public education should be made a priority and the educational system should be rejigged so that there are equal opportunities for people, regardless of class, religion or ethnicity,” he said.